PARTY POLL
Thirty-nine percent of voters support the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party, according to an IBRiS poll conducted for
the biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO), Fakt tabloid
said. The poll gives PO 23 percent of support, and another 14
percent to Nowoczesna.
POLISH FIRMS
The number of American enterprises ordering business reports
about potential partners in Poland doubled in 2016, the daily
Rzeczpospolita reported, citing data from data and analysis
provider Bisnode Polska.
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)