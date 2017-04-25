Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOND AUCTION

Poland's finance ministry will offer treasury bonds worth 6.0 billion zlotys ($1.54 billion) to 9 billion zlotys at a bond auction on Tuesday.

MILLENNIUM

Poland's Bank Millennium reported on Tuesday a two percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit to 140.5 million zlotys, thanks to rising net interest income and fee income, as the bank improved margin and slashed deposit cost.

MUTUAL FUNDS

Polish regulator KNF plans to limit provisions mutual funds charge for their services, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

GROUPON

Groupon will hire 500 people in its second Polish shared services centre in Katowice, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.

PGE

Polish biggest power firm PGE will launch a joint venture with France's Energy Pool, which will focus on the so called demand side response and help the biggest electricity consumers reduce demand for power when necessary.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

