Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MERGER TALKS,

Polish competing clothes producers Vistula Group and Bytom are considering a potential merger, Vistula said on Monday.

KGHM

Polish KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, reported on Friday a 147-percent rise in its first quarter consolidated net profit boosted by metal prices and weaker zloty.

PZU

Polish state-run insurer PZU plans to update its strategy in the second half of 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting PZU CEO.

SYNTHOS

Shareholders at Polish chemicals maker Synthos will decide at 09.00 GMT on potential share buy back valued up to 1.75 billion zlotys.

ENERGA

Polish state-run utility Energa will reduce the number of its business units, Nasz Dziennik daily said quoting the company's CEO.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)