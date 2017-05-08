UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MERGER TALKS,
Polish competing clothes producers Vistula Group and Bytom are considering a potential merger, Vistula said on Monday.
KGHM
Polish KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, reported on Friday a 147-percent rise in its first quarter consolidated net profit boosted by metal prices and weaker zloty.
PZU
Polish state-run insurer PZU plans to update its strategy in the second half of 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting PZU CEO.
SYNTHOS
Shareholders at Polish chemicals maker Synthos will decide at 09.00 GMT on potential share buy back valued up to 1.75 billion zlotys.
ENERGA
Polish state-run utility Energa will reduce the number of its business units, Nasz Dziennik daily said quoting the company's CEO.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources