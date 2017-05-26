Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNiG

The state-run gas firm PGNiG plans to launch extraction of oil and natural gas from the Norwegian deposit Gina Krog in August, daily Parkiet reported citing the company's Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak.

MEDICOVER

Medical firm Medicover will likely invest in Poland and in Germany two-thirds of the money it raised in its initial public offering, the company's Chief Executive Fredrik Ragmark said.

INFORMAL ECONOMY

Poland's informal economy, also called the grey economy, may be worth 22.2 percent of the country's official gross domestic product, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing experts.

BOSCH UNIT

The Polish unit of Bosch has ended last year with a revenue exceeding 5 billion zlotys ($1.34 billion), nearly 8 percent more than in the previous year, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.7285 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)