Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry will offer 3.0 billion zlotys in bonds
due April 2019, April 2022, November 2022, January 2026, July
2027, April 2047 at a tender on Friday. Results of the tender
are expected to be published at 0930 GMT.
PZU
Poland's biggest insurer PZU's supervisory board has invited
former head of staff in presidential palace Malgorzata Sadurska
for a hearing as she is a candidate for a post in the state-run
company's management board, top government official told private
radio RMF FM.
BRASTER
Polish producer of breast self-examination equipment Braster
has filed a motion this week to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to register its system in the United States,
Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.
COAL GASIFICATION
It may not be possible to complete a planned investment in a
coal gasification plant by chemical company Grupa Azoty
and utility Tauron without the support of the
state, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.
EBRD
EBRD plans to keep investments in Poland at a level of 700
million euro ($784.56 million) a year, its regional director
told Puls Biznesu daily. The bank wants to support development
of energetic efficiency, innovations and Warsaw bourse.
SMYK
Smyk, a chain of clothing and toys stores, plans to triple
its 100-strong shops chain abroad within two years, while in
Poland it plans to add 15-20 shops a year on top of 130 existing
ones, Puls Biznesu said.
UKRAINIANS
Last year, 1.2 million Ukrainians worked in Poland, a
country of 38 million, Puls Biznesu said.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)