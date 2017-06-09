Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry will offer 3.0 billion zlotys in bonds due April 2019, April 2022, November 2022, January 2026, July 2027, April 2047 at a tender on Friday. Results of the tender are expected to be published at 0930 GMT.

PZU

Poland's biggest insurer PZU's supervisory board has invited former head of staff in presidential palace Malgorzata Sadurska for a hearing as she is a candidate for a post in the state-run company's management board, top government official told private radio RMF FM.

BRASTER

Polish producer of breast self-examination equipment Braster has filed a motion this week to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to register its system in the United States, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

COAL GASIFICATION

It may not be possible to complete a planned investment in a coal gasification plant by chemical company Grupa Azoty and utility Tauron without the support of the state, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

EBRD

EBRD plans to keep investments in Poland at a level of 700 million euro ($784.56 million) a year, its regional director told Puls Biznesu daily. The bank wants to support development of energetic efficiency, innovations and Warsaw bourse.

SMYK

Smyk, a chain of clothing and toys stores, plans to triple its 100-strong shops chain abroad within two years, while in Poland it plans to add 15-20 shops a year on top of 130 existing ones, Puls Biznesu said.

UKRAINIANS

Last year, 1.2 million Ukrainians worked in Poland, a country of 38 million, Puls Biznesu said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)