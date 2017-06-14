Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank will publish M3 money supply data for May at 1200 GMT.

LPP

Poland's leading clothes producer LPP expects results improvement in autumn, after it booked a significant loss in the first quarter, its chief executive officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.

HEALTH

The health ministry plans to propose law which will allow state hospitals to offer paid services, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

WARSAW BOURSE

The prime minister will take over direct control over the Warsaw Stock Exchange from the finance minister, to have an influence on the appointment of the company's new CEO on June 19, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said quoting unnamed sources.

The paper also said that former head of the financial market regulator KNF Stanislaw Kluza is one of the candidates for the job.

ALIOR BANK

Former deputy treasury minister Michal Chyczewski may become state-run Alior Bank's new chief executive officer, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

HOTELS

The government wants to consolidate hotels and resorts owned by state-controlled firms in one holding company, Puls Biznesu said.

LOTOS

Polish state-run oil refiner Lotos to hold the annual shareholders meeting at 0900 GMT.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)