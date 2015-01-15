WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's finance minister said on
Thursday he called a meeting for Tuesday with the central bank's
governor and heads of Polish commercial banks with large
portfolios of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs following
the surge in the franc, saying that the discussion could touch
on actions related to the foreign exchange market.
"There is no threat to the country's financial stability,
but in such extraordinary circumstances such a meeting to listen
to other opinions is appropriate," the finance minister, Mateusz
Szczurek, told reporters in parliament.
"It is a joint policy of the Finance Ministry and the
central bank to influence the exchange rate very rarely," he
said.
Asked if Tuesday's meeting will include discussing actions
on the forex market, he said, "We will also discuss it, but this
meeting serves to exchange opinions, coordination of some
actions."
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Leslie Adler)