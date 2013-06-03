WARSAW, June 3 Polish chemicals maker Synthos halted production at its three facilities in the Czech Republic due to a risk that a pump station on the swollen Vltava river may be flooded, the company said on Monday.

Floods across central Europe forced factories to close, drove thousands from their homes and killed at least seven people. The Czech Republic, where a state of emergency was announced, faces the worst flooding in a decade.

Synthos, one of the largest makers of chemical raw materials in Poland, said the three facilities located in Kralupy, north of Prague, are not directly at risk from floods.

The company said it could not say how long the outage might last.

(Reporting Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Louise Heavens)