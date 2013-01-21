CERAWEEK-Too early to discuss oil deal's extension - Russia, Iraq
* Saudi energy minister to speak on Tuesday (Adds Exxon declined to comment)
WARSAW Jan 21 Finnish utility Fortum has suspended its 2.5 billion zlotys ($798 million) investments in Poland, the firm said on Monday, the latest foreign player to put Polish projects on ice due to uncertainty over regulations.
Work on a new renewables law, designed to help Poland reduce its heavy dependence on coal, has already led France's EDF to freeze its 1.8-billion-euro project to build a 900 megawatt coal-fired unit in Rybnik, in the south of Poland.
Fortum had planned to build a 400 MW gas-fuelled unit in Wroclaw and a multi-fuel co-generation unit in Zabrze in the southern and south-west parts of Poland.
"Before we take final decisions we have to know what the legal framework is. That is why we want to hold on with the decision until the final shape of the new renewables law is known. But it does not mean that we resign from the projects," Jacek Lawrecki, Fortum's spokesman in Poland, said.
The new draft law has sparked criticism on the grounds that a loss of support would make biomass co-firing - the target of multi-million zloty investments by Polish power companies - unprofitable.
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Saudi energy minister to speak on Tuesday (Adds Exxon declined to comment)
March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.