McCain says suppressing free press is 'how dictators get started'
MUNICH, Feb 19 U.S. Senator John McCain, defending the media against the latest attack by President Donald Trump, warned suppressing the free press was "how dictators get started."
WARSAW, March 15 France Telecom is considering a possible sale of the struggling fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.
The newspaper pegs the value of the fixed-line segment of Poland's largest telecom operator at 8-10 billion zlotys ($2.5- $3.1 billion), and the mobile business -- operated in Poland under the Orange brand -- at 15 billion.
Parkiet said neither TPSA nor France Telecom had any comment. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early, quiet trade on Sunday with Saudi Arabia and Qatar outperforming because of support from the banking sector as United Arab Emirates bourses succumbed to profit-taking.
BEIJING, Feb 19 China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastrucutre spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.