WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's financial authorities lashed out at the draft bill on Swiss franc mortgage conversion on Wednesday, fretting its implementation would weigh on the zloty, lending activity, as well as economic growth.

The lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow 47 percent of franc mortgage holders to convert their loans to zlotys at the banks' cost.

"Adoption of the law in its current shape will limit banking sector lending to the economy, both for households and businesses," finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said, presenting a joint statement by his ministry, Poland's financial watchdog KNF and central bank.

"This will result in a slowdown of economic growth and the destabilization of the banking sector in Poland," he added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)