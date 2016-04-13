WARSAW, April 13 Poland's presidential office
aims to conclude works on its Swiss franc-denominated loans
conversion plan at the turn of May and June, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The president's office set up a panel of experts who will be
responsible for coming up with a plan to resolve the issue of
Swiss franc loans. One of the main tasks is to find a solution
allowing to spread the cost over years, it said.
Earlier solutions suggested by president would cost the
sector 67 billion zlotys ($17.69 billion), a sum analysts say
would be unbearable for lenders struggling with record-low
interest rates and strict capital regulations.
($1 = 3.7872 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)