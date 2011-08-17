WARSAW Aug 17 Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz
System and Czech company Net4Gas have finished a new 0.5 billion
cubic metre per year gas link with the Czech Republic earlier
than expected and will launch it in September instead of
October, Gaz System said in a statement.
The operator added gas monopoly PGNiG , a unit of
German gas company VNG Handen and a subsidiary of CP
Energia in 2009 signed deals to deliver gas through
the new link.
The project and an ongoing expansion of a link with Germany,
scheduled to be operational later this year, are the start of a
wider process of integrating Poland's gas pipeline network with
its neighbours.
The operator also expects links with Slovakia and Lithuania
to be ready by 2018 at the latest.
Gaz System wants greater integration of Poland's gas system
with neighbours not only as a part of an EU-wide strategy to
bring together energy markets, but also to ensure the capacity
of a planned LNG terminal will be fully utilised.
Poland uses about 14 bcm of gas annually, most of it
imported from Russia through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)