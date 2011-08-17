WARSAW Aug 17 Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz System and Czech company Net4Gas have finished a new 0.5 billion cubic metre per year gas link with the Czech Republic earlier than expected and will launch it in September instead of October, Gaz System said in a statement.

The operator added gas monopoly PGNiG , a unit of German gas company VNG Handen and a subsidiary of CP Energia in 2009 signed deals to deliver gas through the new link.

The project and an ongoing expansion of a link with Germany, scheduled to be operational later this year, are the start of a wider process of integrating Poland's gas pipeline network with its neighbours.

The operator also expects links with Slovakia and Lithuania to be ready by 2018 at the latest.

Gaz System wants greater integration of Poland's gas system with neighbours not only as a part of an EU-wide strategy to bring together energy markets, but also to ensure the capacity of a planned LNG terminal will be fully utilised.

Poland uses about 14 bcm of gas annually, most of it imported from Russia through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)