WARSAW, June 6 Poland's Gaz-System said on
Tuesday that the total CAPEX related to the construction of new
gas pipeline to Denmark, known as the Baltic Pipe, is estimated
at 1.6 billion-2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion).
The Baltic Pipe is the most important part of Poland's plan
to link its gas infrastructure with the Norwegian one and to
import up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from the
Norwegian shelf to cut reliance on supplies from Russia.
The CAPEX to be covered just by Gaz-System is estimated at
between 841 million euros and 1.1 billion euros, the operator
said in documents related to the so-called open season procedure
announced on Tuesday.
The procedure is a market survey that will help confirm the
extent of gas demand and the required capacity for the Baltic
Pipe.
($1 = 0.8888 euros)
