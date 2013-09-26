WARSAW, Sept 26 Polish state-controlled utility
Enea plans to offer natural gas to retail clients
starting from 2014 as well as electricity, the company said on
Thursday.
The move by Poland's No.3 energy company could potentially
increase competition in the natural gas market and put pressure
on Poland's dominant gas company PGNiG.
Enea said the decision follows it being granted a gas
trading licence from Poland's energy watchdog URE for the next
17 years.
"We will offer to sell natural gas to our existing business
clients first," Lukasz Pawlowski, Enea's sales director said in
a statement. "This will supplement the offer of electric
energy."
Poland's parliament voted in July to set the amount of gas
supplies that must be sold on the country's power exchange at 55
percent of national consumption starting in 2015.
The plan to sell a significant part of gas on the POLPX
exchange is part of the country's effort to liberalise its
energy market in line with European Union expectations.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by David Evans)