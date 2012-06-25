WARSAW, June 25 Regulators, suppliers, exchange
operators and pipeline operators are making enough progress in
talks to launch a gas exchange in Poland in the fourth quarter
of 2012, the head of the energy regulator URE said on Monday.
In January Poland's PolPx energy exchange and gas network
operator Gaz-System began talks on setting up a gas exchange. A
month later state-controlled PGNiG offered to auction off as
much as 70 percent of its gas to potential rivals in the future.
"There is constructive co-operation between URE, PGNiG,
POLPX and Gaz-System, which lets me say responsibly that it is
possible to launch a gas exchange in the fourth quarter," URE
chief Marek Woszczyk said.
Poland's 14 billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market is
dominated by state-controlled PGNiG and overseen by
regulator URE, which sets tariffs. The European Union nation
imports the bulk of its supplies from Russia.
Woszczyk said he has received a declaration from PGNiG that
it was ready to jump-start the market in the last quarter of the
2012 by offering 100 million cubic metres of gas for sale.
Power exchange POLPX is now awaiting approval of the statute
of the future gas exchange by the financial regulator KNF,
Woszczyk added.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)