WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland's parliament in a vote late on Wednesday approved new natural gas storage regulations, taking a step towards opening state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG to competition.

The bill was supported by a ruling coalition of Civic Platform (PO) and Polish Peasant Party (PSL) and leftist opposition SLD, while the main opposition Law and Justice party voted against, quoting concerns over Poland's energy security.

The bill now has to be approved by Poland's upper house Senate and signed into law by President Lech Kaczynski.

The proposal would allow companies willing to enter the 14 billion cubic meter gas market to keep obligatory reserves anywhere in the European Union. Until now, they could do that only in Poland, where PGNiG controls all storage capacities.

So far, any company that wanted to trade larger volumes of gas on the Polish market had to either build its own storage facilities or rent them from the monopoly, which was reluctant to grant access to its facilities.

The legislation is one of the steps Poland is recently taking to free the market under pressure from the European Commission, with energy market regulator in Aug. starting proceedings aimed at freeing gas prices.

PGNiG controls all the 1.8 bcm of gas storage in Poland and plans to expand its capacities to over 3 bcm by 2015 at an estimated cost of 3.5 billion zlotys ($1.25 billion).

Natural gas prices in Poland, which imports much of its needs from Russia, are set by regulator URE and are often below import prices.

The European Commission decided in April that Poland had two months to drop this system of setting gas tariffs, which effectively blocks competition to PGNiG, or it would sue the country in the European Court of Justice. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)