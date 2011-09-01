* Partial market liberalisation possible in 2012

* Will take long time to free market entirely

* Liberalisation roadmap ready in early 2012

* Regulator allows third party access to Yamal pipeline (Adds details, quotes)

By Patryk Wasilewski and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland is accelerating moves to open up of its gas market, now monopolised by PGNiG , and hopes to partially free the wholesale market as early as 2012, the head of the energy regulator URE said on Thursday.

Marek Woszczyk also said he wants to make state-controlled PGNiG sell some of its gas on an open wholesale market, either through auctions or the commodity exchange, but a state-regulated tariff for end-user clients will remain in place for the time being.

"We are polling market players at the moment and want to have a roadmap for opening the market ready in early 2012," Woszczyk told Reuters. "Liberalisation of the wholesale market could take place sometime in 2012."

The regulator wants to find a way out of a vicious circle in which freeing gas prices would only strengthen the monopoly, as tariffs are often lower than import prices.

Yet without the decision no competitor wants to enter the market.

So URE would want first of all to start up a wholesale market, which does not now exist, into which PGNiG would have to sell a portion of its gas. The hope would be to attract new players to the market but keep prices under control.

"A detailed mechanism for freeing PGNiG resources will be known after we have the results of the poll, but I would strongly opt for some exchange-based solution," Woszczyk added.

Also on Thursday the regulator allowed access by third parties to the Polish leg of the Yamal pipeline that supplies gas from Russia to Germany via Poland and Belarus.

NEW STORAGE REGULATIONS

Poland's parliament late on Wednesday approved new natural gas storage regulations, taking a step towards lifting one of the barriers protecting PGNiG's monopoly.

The proposal would allow companies willing to enter the 14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market to keep obligatory reserves anywhere in the European Union. Until now, they could do so only in Poland, where PGNiG controls all the storage capacity.

So far, any company that wanted to trade larger volumes of gas on the Polish market had to either build its own storage facilities or rent them from the monopoly, which was reluctant to grant access to its facilities.

PGNiG controls all the 1.8 bcm of gas storage in Poland and plans to expand its total capacity to more than 3 bcm by 2015 at an estimated cost of 3.5 billion zlotys ($1.25 billion).

Natural gas prices in Poland, which imports much of its needs from Russia, are set by URE and are often below import prices.

The European Commission in April gave Poland two months to drop this system of setting tariffs, which effectively blocks competition to PGNiG, or it would sue the country in the European Court of Justice. (Writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Anthony Barker)