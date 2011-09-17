WARSAW, Sept 17 Poland's parliament took one of
its first steps towards opening up its natural gas market,
passing a bill late on Friday that allows potential rivals to
keep required reserves anywhere in the European Union.
The new law, which will come into effect after 30 days, aims
at liberalising gas storage regulations, which at the moment
effectively ensure a dominant position for PGNiG .
Until now, companies willing to enter the
14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market could only keep
obligatory reserves in Poland, where PGNiG controls all the
storage capacity.
Any company that wants to trade larger volumes of gas on the
Polish market currently has to either build its own storage
facilities or rent them from the monopoly, which has been
reluctant to grant access to its facilities.
The bill, which had stumbled in the parliament before being
passed in the last sitting ahead the October election, also
doubles the amount of gas a company can sell before it must hold
gas reserves to 100 million cubic metres annually.
"By liberalising this requirement, we are making easier for
firms to start operations on the Polish market," said Economy
Minister Waldemar Pawlak.
Natural gas prices in Poland, which meets much of its needs
with imports from Russia, are set by URE and are often below
import prices.
The European Commission in April gave Poland two months to
drop this system of setting tariffs, which effectively blocks
competition to PGNiG, or said it would sue the country in the
European Court of Justice.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)