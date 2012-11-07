WARSAW Nov 7 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
will benefit from the opening of the country's natural gas
market to competition, a process that should proceed gradually
to avoid shocks to consumers, its top executive said on
Wednesday.
Poland is required by the European Union to free its more
than 14 billion cubic metre (bcm) market. In the past few
months, government officials, PGNiG and the regulator have
discussed how best to do it.
State-controlled PGNiG currently sells nearly all of the gas
available in Poland, of which around 70 percent goes to industry
and the rest to individuals. Gas prices are capped by energy
market regulator URE, and the caps will eventually be lifted as
part of liberalisation.
"We are by no means going to halt the (liberalisation)
process," PGNiG Chief Executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa told an
industry seminar. "We will benefit from it."
"We are not afraid of competition. Very much is changing at
PGNiG, we are becoming more client-oriented."
The idea that has gained the most support is to introduce a
requirement for PGNiG to trade a certain amount of gas volumes
on an exchange. This is what Poland has done to liberalise its
wholesale power market.
Local utilities were ordered by law to sell 15 percent of
their power on the market, which boosted liquidity on power
exchange POLPX and helped make the market competitive.
But people involved in discussions over the future landscape
of the Polish gas market differ on the question of how large a
share of total gas consumption should be traded on the exchange
to make the market competitive.
Poland's economy ministry has proposed to set the level at
30 percent initially, 50 percent after six months and 70 percent
after a year.
The regulator wants the share to be as high as possible.
Consultancy PwC said the share should amount to at least 35
percent.
"What we are proposing is 15 percent for a start; this can
be done," Piotrowska-Oliwa said. "Later we can gradually move to
30 percent, to higher levels."
Officials said earlier the gas exchange would be launched in
the fourth quarter.
PGNiG and the regulator have agreed for now that the
monopoly will offer at least 0.1 bcm of gas per quarter at the
launch of the exchange, less than 1 percent of Poland's gas
consumption.
