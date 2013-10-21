WARSAW Oct 21 Poland, seeking to open its gas market further to new participants, will allow them to trade directly on its new gas exchange from November 1, the Polish Power Exchange said on Monday.

Trading companies and big customers could up to now trade on the market through brokerage houses. Their direct participation has become possible after changes to the energy law.

"The new regulations allow us to introduce market makers whose role will be to ensure liquidity. We also see interest in operating on the exchange among foreign players," Ireneusz Lazor, the head of the POLPX exchange, said in a statement.

Poland imports most of its gas from Russia and is working on diversifying its supplies and liberalising the market, which is dominated by state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.

It plans a liquefied gas terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea and cross border links with Germany and the Czech Republic.

"The possibility of direct trading on the exchange market is another step on the way to liberalising access to a free market and improving its liquidity," added Lazor, saying Poland had the chance to become a significant regional gas player.

Poland started the gas exchange at the end of last year. Three brokerage houses, which also service 13 other entities, are active on the market.

The cumulative volume of natural gas trade after the first three quarters of 2013 was 686,933 megawatt-hours, including 248,407 MWh on the spot market and 438,526 MWh on the forward market. In total, over 800 transactions were completed.

To boost trade on the exchange, which initially saw only a handful of deals, Poland obliged gas companies to sell 30 percent of the volume supplied to the network via the exchange by the end of 2013, 40 percent next year and 55 percent in 2015.

Newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said PGNiG risks a fine of more than 4 billion zlotys ($1.31 billion) for not sticking to the rules, as it still has to sell 1.6 billion cubic metres of gas on the exchange by the end of the year.

PGNiG was not immediately available for a comment ($1 = 3.0468 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Patrick Lannin)