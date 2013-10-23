WARSAW Oct 23 The Polish Power Exchange said it
would allow auctions of forward gas sales to help trading firms
meet a government requirement to sell 30 percent of the gas they
supply on an exchange by end-2013.
Companies will be able to participate in auctions starting
on Oct. 24 for monthly, quarterly and yearly forward gas
contracts.
"We need to encourage market participants to make use of the
exchange market mechanisms both on the demand and supply side,"
Ireneausz Lazor, the head of POLPX, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Poland started the gas exchange at the end of 2012 to comply
with European Union requirements to liberalise its gas market,
which is dominated by state-controlled monopoly PGNiG.
To boost the fledging market, which started with a handful
of transactions, Poland has obliged companies to sell a certain
amount of gas on the exchange.
Some market participants, including PGNiG, risk fines for
not meeting the requirement because they have large amounts of
gas to sell in a short time. Also much of PGNiG's supply is tied
up in long-term contracts.
The ability to auction supply using forward products offers
the companies more options to meet the 30 percent requirement,
POLPX said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and
Jane Baird)