UPDATE 5-Oil edges off 3-month low but glut worries persist
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (Updates prices in paragraphs 2-3)
MOSCOW, March 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had met new Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods on Thursday.
MANILA, March 10 Global commodities from oil to metals and grains were on course to post their steepest weekly declines in months on Friday as the recent rallies in the asset class showed signs of fatigue, pressured by a glut and tepid demand from top consumer China.