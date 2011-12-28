WARSAW Dec 28 Polish state-linked companies should work together in shale gas exploration, with utilities teaming up with gas monopoly PGNiG and oil refineries PKN Orlen or Lotos, the country's treasury minister was quoted as saying.

PGE, Tauron, Enea or Energa could later use the non-conventional gas to produce energy, Mikolaj Budzanowski added.

Asked by daily Rzeczpospolita what he would like to see in local shale gas extraction, Budzanowski said: "Joining forces by as many companies controlled by the Polish treasury as possible."

"It's thus not only about such companies as Lotos, PKN Orlen or PGNiG, but also the whole energy sector, or generally speaking about using the synergies between producing gas and its usage in the energy sector."

The minister set a goal for the launch of Polish shale gas production at the turn of 2014 and 2015, with the country planning to use its estimated at 5.3 trillion cubic metres of deposits to wean it off its reliance on Russian energy sources.

Coal-reliant Poland is particularly dependent on Russian gas imports, receiving 10 out of 14 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year from Russia. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)