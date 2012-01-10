WARSAW Jan 10 Poland will seek to eliminate price caps on gas for corporate clients as of January 2013 and hopes to liberalise the market for retail clients after 2015, the head of the energy regulator URE said on Tuesday.

Poland's 14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market is controlled by state-controlled PGNiG, whose prices are controlled by URE.

"I would really like it to happen as of January 1, 2013," Marek Woszczyk told Radio PiN in an interview, asked when the market for companies could be opened up.

"As for individual clients, it is a broader perspective, (it could take place) after 2015," he added.

In September, Woszczyk said partial market liberalisation was possible in 2012.

URE plans to relase its official plans for market liberalisation in January after consultations with the Economy Ministry, Woszczyk said. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)