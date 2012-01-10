WARSAW Jan 10 Poland will seek to
eliminate price caps on gas for corporate clients as of January
2013 and hopes to liberalise the market for retail clients after
2015, the head of the energy regulator URE said on Tuesday.
Poland's 14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market is
controlled by state-controlled PGNiG, whose prices are
controlled by URE.
"I would really like it to happen as of January 1, 2013,"
Marek Woszczyk told Radio PiN in an interview, asked when the
market for companies could be opened up.
"As for individual clients, it is a broader perspective, (it
could take place) after 2015," he added.
In September, Woszczyk said partial market liberalisation
was possible in 2012.
URE plans to relase its official plans for market
liberalisation in January after consultations with the Economy
Ministry, Woszczyk said.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)