WARSAW Jan 19 Poland raised the capacity
of its gas link with the German network by half to 1.5 billion
cubic metres (bcm) and plans to expand it further, Polish gas
system operator Gaz-System said on Thursday.
Increasing the link's capacity is part of an ongoing
liberalisation of the country's gas market that will make it
less dependent on Russia, which exports to Poland around two
thirds of the 14 bcm consumed by the country annually.
Gaz-System is now gathering market feedback on the planned
expansion of the link's capacity, which could take place in
2016-2025.
"The research proved the great interest of potential
receivers in further expansion of the link on the Polish-German
border," Gaz-System's press statement said.
"The infrastructure will in the future become part of an
integrated and technically effective European transfer system,
in line with the European concept of energy solidarity."
Poland will seek to eliminate price caps on gas for
corporate clients as of January 2013, the head of its energy
regulator URE said last week.
The Polish gas market is dominated by the state-controlled
PGNiG, whose prices are set by URE.
