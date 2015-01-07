WARSAW Jan 7 Poland has more than doubled the
capacity of a link able to carry gas from the West in its drive
to diversify supplies and reduce dependence on its main supplier
Russia, Polish gas operator Gaz-System said on Wednesday.
Eastern Europe's biggest economy opened its first gas link
from the West in April capable of transporting supplies from
Germany to help guard against potential cuts of Russian
deliveries as the crisis in Ukraine esclated.
The reverse flow link along the Yamal pipeline through a
pumping station in the German town of Mallnow was also seen as
part of wider European Union efforts to build new links and
infrastructure to ensure security of supply.
The expansion of the pumping station at Mallnow increased
capacity of the reverse flow link to 5.5 billion cubic metres
annually from 2.3 billion cubic metres annually.
Poland consumes around 16 bcm of gas annually, most of which
comes from Russia's Gazprom.
Central and eastern European countries including the Czech
Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have all made recent
strides to build new gas links with each other and to improve
reverse flows.
Building new links and upgrading infrastructure to enable
reverse flows has gained renewed focus in the EU following a
contract dispute between Moscow and Kiev in 2009 that stopped
gas flows via Ukraine to much of central and southeastern Europe
in the middle of winter.
Warsaw is also planning to open an Liquified Natural Gas
terminal later this year on the Baltic Sea to further ease
reliance on Russian imports.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko,; Editing by Michael Kahn and
William Hardy)