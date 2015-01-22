* Poland to unload first LNG testing ships in mid-2015
* Builds new cross-border links to resell gas surplus
* Aims for gas link with Ukraine
WARSAW, Jan 22 Poland plans to build more gas
pipelines to link with its neighbours to offload excess from
liquefied natural gas (LNG)imports and connect with other grids
to the south.
"The projects we are working on have a wider, European
context," Jan Chadam, the head of Poland's gas grid, said. "The
investment in assets on our side is significant, but it is in
the interest of all to offer services to a bigger number of
market participants, not only in Poland."
To reduce its dependence on Russia, Poland is building an
LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, which will be
able to receive 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas imports per
year from far afield. The first trial shipments are expected to
unload there in mid 2015, Chadam said.
Poland uses around 16 bcm of gas annually, buying most of it
from Russia's Gazprom under long-term contracts. But with these
expiring only after 2020, it may find itself with a gas surplus
it will have to resell with the addition of LNG imports in the
meantime.
Its answer is to plan to spend around 7 billion zlotys
($1.89 billion) by the end of 2018 to build new pipelines on its
territory, and cross-border links with Lithuania, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine.
It also plans to integrate, by 2019, with gas markets in
central Europe, by building a north-south pipeline linking the
terminal in Swinoujscie, through Czech Republic with Croatia,
Chadam said in an interview.
"We see a chance in being a country located in the heart of
central Europe, with access to the sea. We perceive it as a
chance to build an integrated European market, especially the
Central European market, using the potentially sizable Ukrainian
market".
He added that Poland aims to become a part of the 500 bcm
European market to strengthen its negotiating position with
potential LNG suppliers.
"The negotiating power of such a market in talks with the
suppliers is completely different, especially when this market
is well-integrated in terms of infrastructure," Chadam said.
Polish grid Gaz-System signed in December an agreement with
the Ukrainian gas grid operator Ukrtransgas on building a
cross-border gas link, which could help it access the 50 bcm gas
market of its southeastern neighbour.
"Ukraine, if it solves its own problems, is also an
attractive market. On our side decisions are made."
He also added that Gaz-System is considering building new
gas storage tanks, adding a capacity of up to 1.8 bcm to the
current 2.7 million bcm at the cost of around 3 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.6974 zlotys)
