WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's Senate created a
surprise stumbling block to the ongoing process of freeing
natural gas prices by amending a government-backed bill, which
meant the lower house might not have enough time to pass it
ahead of Oct. 9 elections.
The bill, aimed at liberalising gas storage regulations,
which at the moment effectively ensure a monopolistic position
for PGNiG , now has to be passed on the lower house's
forthcoming session on Sept. 15-16 or will be scrapped entirely.
The bill would allow companies willing to enter the
14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market to keep obligatory
reserves anywhere in the European Union. Until now, they could
do so only in Poland, where PGNiG controls all the storage
capacity.
Any company that wants to trade larger volumes of gas on the
Polish market currently has to either build its own storage
facilities or rent them from the monopoly, which has been
reluctant to grant access to its facilities.
Natural gas prices in Poland, which meets much of its needs
with imports from Russia, are set by URE and are often below
import prices.
The European Commission in April gave Poland two months to
drop this system of setting tariffs, which effectively blocks
competition to PGNiG, or said it would sue the country in the
European Court of Justice.
