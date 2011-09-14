WARSAW, Sept 14 Poland's Senate created a surprise stumbling block to the ongoing process of freeing natural gas prices by amending a government-backed bill, which meant the lower house might not have enough time to pass it ahead of Oct. 9 elections.

The bill, aimed at liberalising gas storage regulations, which at the moment effectively ensure a monopolistic position for PGNiG , now has to be passed on the lower house's forthcoming session on Sept. 15-16 or will be scrapped entirely.

The bill would allow companies willing to enter the 14-billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market to keep obligatory reserves anywhere in the European Union. Until now, they could do so only in Poland, where PGNiG controls all the storage capacity.

Any company that wants to trade larger volumes of gas on the Polish market currently has to either build its own storage facilities or rent them from the monopoly, which has been reluctant to grant access to its facilities.

Natural gas prices in Poland, which meets much of its needs with imports from Russia, are set by URE and are often below import prices.

The European Commission in April gave Poland two months to drop this system of setting tariffs, which effectively blocks competition to PGNiG, or said it would sue the country in the European Court of Justice. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski, editing by Jane Baird)