Cieszyn, Poland, Sept 14 Poland opened a new gas
link with the Czech Republic on Wednesday and plans to expand
its capacities, head of gas pipelines operator Gaz System told
Reuters.
Jan Chadam said the new link at the moment can transport 0.5
billion cubic metres a year between Poland and the Czech
Republic, but after a necessary upgrade of the gas network in
southern Poland it could jump to some 2.5-3.0 billion.
"We are planning to build 110 kilometres of new gas pipeline
to Oswiecim by 2014," Chadam told Reuters. "It is necessary to
increase the link's capacity."
In August the operator said all 0.5 bcm of the link's
capacity will be used by three companies, gas monopoly PGNiG
, a unit of German gas company VNG Handen and
a subsidiary of CP Energia .
Gaz System wants greater integration of Poland's gas system
with neighbours not only as a part of an EU-wide strategy to
bring together energy markets, but also to ensure the capacity
of a planned LNG terminal is fully utilised.
Poland uses about 14 bcm of gas annually, most of it imported
from Russia through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Patryk Wasilewski;
editing by Jason Neely)