Cieszyn, Poland, Sept 14 Poland opened a new gas link with the Czech Republic on Wednesday and plans to expand its capacities, head of gas pipelines operator Gaz System told Reuters.

Jan Chadam said the new link at the moment can transport 0.5 billion cubic metres a year between Poland and the Czech Republic, but after a necessary upgrade of the gas network in southern Poland it could jump to some 2.5-3.0 billion.

"We are planning to build 110 kilometres of new gas pipeline to Oswiecim by 2014," Chadam told Reuters. "It is necessary to increase the link's capacity."

In August the operator said all 0.5 bcm of the link's capacity will be used by three companies, gas monopoly PGNiG , a unit of German gas company VNG Handen and a subsidiary of CP Energia .

Gaz System wants greater integration of Poland's gas system with neighbours not only as a part of an EU-wide strategy to bring together energy markets, but also to ensure the capacity of a planned LNG terminal is fully utilised.

Poland uses about 14 bcm of gas annually, most of it imported from Russia through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.