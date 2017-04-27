(Adds details, background)
WARSAW, April 27 Poland will receive its first
liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the United States in
mid-June as a result of a deal Polish gas firm PGNiG
signed with Cheniere Energy, state-run PGNiG said on
Thursday.
Cheniere Energy will make the spot delivery at the
Swinoujscie terminal on the Baltic Sea.
Poland, which consumes around 15-16 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas annually, built its first LNG terminal in
Swinoujscie as part of a bigger plan to reduce reliance on gas
it imports from Russia's Gazprom.
The terminal, which started commercial operations in 2016,
has a capacity of 5 bcm per year.
Since then it has been receiving LNG from Qatargas, which in
March agreed to double deliveries to 2 million tonnes (3 bcm)
per year. It also took one delivery on the spot
market from Norway.
"This is a historical moment for PGNiG. We have won a new
partner in the LNG trade," PGNiG Chief Executive Officer Piotr
Wozniak said in a statement.
The ambition of Poland's conservative Law and Justice
government is to replace the Russian deliveries with other
supplies after 2022, when the long-term deal with Gazprom
expires.
"This is a very important agreement, favourable in financial
terms," Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told public broadcaster TVP
Info.
Poland also plans to build a gas pipeline to the Norwegian
shelf via the Baltic Sea.
Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told daily
Rzeczpospolita in an interview published on Thursday that the
U.S. could also participate in this project.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Thomas)