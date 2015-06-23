WARSAW, June 23 The weak oil price should enable Poland's energy market regulator (URE) to cut gas prices further for households and businesses again in August, the head of URE said in an interview.

Eastern Europe's biggest economy has begun to liberalise its gas market to comply with European Union regulations, but URE continues to set the maximum price at which state-run distributor PGNiG sells gas.

URE approved a 7 percent cut in wholesale gas prices, charged to its biggest customers, in April, valid until the end of July.

"We assume the tariff will be lowered starting from August," Maciej Bando told Reuters, adding that the cut is likely to be for three months.

In April, URE said prices could fall by another 11 to 19 percent in 2015, including the 7 percent cut.

"So far prices have fallen by 10 percent this year, which indicates the potential of further cuts," Bando said in the interview.

PGNiG's biggest gas clients, including PKN Orlen, Poland's largest oil refinery, and fertiliser producer Grupa Azoty, account for around 70 percent of PGNiG's sales.

The regulator also plans to lower gas prices for households again from August. In December it cut household gas tariffs by 1.8 percent until the end of this year. Bando said URE was in talks with PGNIG's retail unit about cutting the tariff again.

"I do not want it to last too long, because gas consumption is set to rise for a time," said Bando.

In order to liberalize the market Poland launched a gas exchange in 2013, requiring PGNiG to sell certain amounts of gas on the exchange.

But for liberalization to gain pace Poland needs to change a law requiring big gas importers to hold a certain level of gas reserves, which is expensive for them, Bando said.

Poland's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on its Baltic Sea coast, expected to start operation later this year, should mark a breakthrough by bringing more supply, Bando said.

URE, which also regulates power prices for households, is considering changes to the electricity market as well, Bando said.

Consumers will be able to choose between various electricity suppliers in the market offering competitive prices, or buy at a higher price regulated by URE with deliveries guaranteed.

"This will not be an ultimate model, as we have to react to the changing market," Bando said. "It also does not mean that we are not going to think about a full market liberalization. It will also be considered, but I repeat that we are not ready yet." (Editing by Michael Kahn and Susan Fenton)