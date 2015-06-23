WARSAW, June 23 The weak oil price should enable
Poland's energy market regulator (URE) to cut gas prices further
for households and businesses again in August, the head of URE
said in an interview.
Eastern Europe's biggest economy has begun to liberalise its
gas market to comply with European Union regulations, but URE
continues to set the maximum price at which state-run
distributor PGNiG sells gas.
URE approved a 7 percent cut in wholesale gas prices,
charged to its biggest customers, in April, valid until the end
of July.
"We assume the tariff will be lowered starting from August,"
Maciej Bando told Reuters, adding that the cut is likely to be
for three months.
In April, URE said prices could fall by another 11 to 19
percent in 2015, including the 7 percent cut.
"So far prices have fallen by 10 percent this year, which
indicates the potential of further cuts," Bando said in the
interview.
PGNiG's biggest gas clients, including PKN Orlen,
Poland's largest oil refinery, and fertiliser producer Grupa
Azoty, account for around 70 percent of PGNiG's sales.
The regulator also plans to lower gas prices for households
again from August. In December it cut household gas tariffs by
1.8 percent until the end of this year. Bando said URE was in
talks with PGNIG's retail unit about cutting the tariff again.
"I do not want it to last too long, because gas consumption
is set to rise for a time," said Bando.
In order to liberalize the market Poland launched a gas
exchange in 2013, requiring PGNiG to sell certain amounts of gas
on the exchange.
But for liberalization to gain pace Poland needs to change a
law requiring big gas importers to hold a certain level of gas
reserves, which is expensive for them, Bando said.
Poland's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on its
Baltic Sea coast, expected to start operation later this year,
should mark a breakthrough by bringing more supply, Bando said.
URE, which also regulates power prices for households, is
considering changes to the electricity market as well, Bando
said.
Consumers will be able to choose between various electricity
suppliers in the market offering competitive prices, or buy at a
higher price regulated by URE with deliveries guaranteed.
"This will not be an ultimate model, as we have to react to
the changing market," Bando said. "It also does not mean that we
are not going to think about a full market liberalization. It
will also be considered, but I repeat that we are not ready
yet."
(Editing by Michael Kahn and Susan Fenton)