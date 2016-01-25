WARSAW Jan 25 The Polish economy likely expanded by slightly more than 3.5 percent in 2015, deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland's statistics office will publish its initial estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth for last year on Tuesday.

"This year it should be even more, between 3.7 and 3.8 percent," Morawiecki told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)