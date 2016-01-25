BRIEF-Uniti Group says preliminary Q1 revenue of $210 mln to $212 mln
* Says preliminary q1 revenue between $210 million to $212 million - sec filing
WARSAW Jan 25 The Polish economy likely expanded by slightly more than 3.5 percent in 2015, deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
Poland's statistics office will publish its initial estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth for last year on Tuesday.
"This year it should be even more, between 3.7 and 3.8 percent," Morawiecki told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Says preliminary q1 revenue between $210 million to $212 million - sec filing
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.