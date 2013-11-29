BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KRAKOW Nov 29 Polish economic growth will likely reach 1.4 percent in 2013, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.
His comments came after the statistics office confirmed that gross domestic product rose an annual 1.9 percent in the third quarter, with a long-awaited rise in domestic demand boding well for a further pick-up.
"It will probably be at 1.4 percent in 2013," Tusk told reporters asked about growth in 2013. "For sure (growth) will top 2 percent in the fourth quarter".
Economists polled by Reuters see 2013 growth at 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: