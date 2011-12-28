WARSAW Dec 28 Polish head of Italy's Generali said on Wednesday he eyed the sale of Belgian KBC's unit and Poland's No.2 insurer Warta.

"Warta is an attractive asset, which still has big growth prospects," Artur Olech told Radio PiN in an interview. "Warta is worth taking a closer look."

KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank and Warta. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)