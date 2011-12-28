BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
WARSAW Dec 28 Polish head of Italy's Generali said on Wednesday he eyed the sale of Belgian KBC's unit and Poland's No.2 insurer Warta.
"Warta is an attractive asset, which still has big growth prospects," Artur Olech told Radio PiN in an interview. "Warta is worth taking a closer look."
KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank and Warta. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p