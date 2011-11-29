* Sikorski says only Germany can save euro, Europe
* Says demise of euro would likely destroy EU single market
* Polish opposition leader accuses Sikorski of betrayal
By Gabriela Baczynska
WARSAW, Nov 29 Europe stands on the brink
of disaster and only Germany, its biggest economy, can avert an
"apocalyptic" breakup of the euro zone and the EU's single
market, Poland's foreign minister said in a dramatic appeal to
Berlin.
"There is nothing inevitable about Europe's decline. But we
are standing on the edge of a precipice. This is the scariest
moment of my ministerial life but therefore also the most
sublime," Radoslaw Sikorski said in Berlin on Monday evening.
"I demand of Germany that, for your own sake and for ours,
you help it (the euro zone) survive and prosper. You know full
well that nobody else can do it."
Alluding to his country's troubled past ties with its
bigger, richer western neighbour, Sikorski said: "I will
probably be the first Polish foreign minister in history to say
so but here it is: I fear German power less than I am beginning
to fear German inactivity".
Sikorski said the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis posed
the biggest threat to the prosperity and stability of Poland,
the EU's largest post-communist member state which is outside
the common currency but still hopes one day to join.
In an opinion piece in the Financial Times echoing aspects
of his Berlin speech, Sikorski wrote: "The break up of the
eurozone would be a crisis of apocalyptic proportions, going
beyond our financial system".
The EU's single market would be unlikely to survive such a
trauma, he said.
GERMAN CONCERNS
Sikorski did not spell out what Poland wanted Germany to do,
but Polish officials have in the past expressed support for euro
bonds jointly guaranteed by euro zone nations.
Berlin has also come under heavy international pressure to
allow the European Central Bank to embark on unrestricted
purchases of stricken euro zone countries' sovereign debt
through quantitative easing.
Germany has so far strongly opposed both eurobonds and a
more active role for the ECB, citing fears that indebted
countries would no longer have an incentive to reform their
economies, as well as concerns about reigniting inflation.
Euro zone finance ministers were due to agree on Tuesday the
details of bolstering their bailout fund to help prevent
contagion in bond markets.
In his speech, Sikorski supported calls for much closer
economic integration in the EU, including greater supervisory
powers over national budgets for the European Commission, the
bloc's executive arm, but said sensitive issues such as taxation
should remain under the control of member states.
"The draconian powers to supervise national budgets should
be wielded only by agreement of the European Parliament," he
added, underscoring Warsaw's reservations about handing too much
power over core policy areas to the unelected Commission.
The British-educated Sikorski was re-confirmed as foreign
minister this month after Prime Minister Donald Tusk's
centre-right, pro-euro government won an Oct. 9 election.
The Tusk government, which currently holds the EU's rotating
presidency, has forged good ties with Germany, Poland's biggest
trade partner, since taking power in 2007.
The leader of Poland's main opposition party, the
right-wing, eurosceptic Law and Justice party, sharply
criticised Sikorski's Berlin speech, accusing the government of
surrendering the country's hard-won independence.
"In the past many Poles perished fighting for precisely
those things that the government representatives are giving away
without a word of protest," said Jaroslaw Kaczynski in a
statement.
He also criticised Tusk for not recognising that the
tendency for big European powers, especially Germany and France,
to take decisions on behalf of the wider EU posed a threat to
Polish interests.
Despite Sikorski's appeal to Berlin to show leadership, many
Poles remain instinctively wary of Germany, which brutally
occupied their country during World War Two.
(Writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Maria Golovnina)