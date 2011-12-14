* Getin agrees to sell majority stake

* German Talanx and Japanese Meiji bid for 100 pct

* Bid priced at 193 zlotys per share (Recast with Talanx, Meiji public bid, adds detail)

WARSAW, Dec 14 Germany's Talanx and Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life have announced a joint bid for TU Europa, the insurance arm of Getin Holding's , for 193 zlotys a share, or up to 1.8 billion zlotys ($517 million).

Earlier on Wednesday, the holding company said in a statement that it had agreed to sell 50 percent plus 1 share of TU Europa for 912 million zlotys.

Getin Holding currently owns a 66.5 percent stake in TU Europa but wants to keep the remaining 16.5 percent stake in the company, the statement said.

Shares in TU Europa were up almost 22 percent by 0920 GMT, while Getin Holding was up 8.7 percent, both outperforming the blue-chip index WIG20, which was up around 0.4 percent.

Talanx is Germany's third-biggest insurer, while Meiji Yasuda Life is Japan's third-biggest private life insurer. ($1 = 3.4794 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Will Waterman)