Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WARSAW, April 28 The supervisory board of Poland's mid-sized lender Getin Noble Bank approved on Monday a subordinated bond issue programme worth up to 750-million zloty ($246.4 million), the bank said.
The issue programme will include at least two tranches of either fixed- or floating-rate bonds. ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.