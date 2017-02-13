WARSAW Feb 13 Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is recovering quickly from last week's car crash, but she will remain in hospital for the next several days, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

Szydlo was hurt when her car struck a tree in a crash in southern Poland on Friday and was flown to a hospital in Warsaw. Very few details about her condition have been made public.

The government's spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, read a doctors' statement saying her injuries have not required any surgeries.

"The nature of the injuries and the progress in treatment and rehabilitation promise a quick recovery," Bochenek said.

Szydlo will skip Tuesday's scheduled government meeting and will remain "for observation" for the next several days. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goettig)