By Chris Borowski
| WARSAW, Sept 28
Poland's rescue of the country's
biggest builder with a bailout that could total 250 million
zlotys ($78 million) may have put Prime Minister Donald Tusk on
a collision course with European Union authorities.
While the sum is nowhere near the billions other EU nations
poured into their banks after the global financial crisis, the
European Commission could still decide the Polimex purchase was
a form of illegal state aid, lawyers said.
Polish state development agency ARP said this month it would
buy up to a third of Polimex Mostostal, which was on
the edge of a financial cliff over unprofitable motorway
contracts.
"This sounds like a case that could attract close scrutiny
by the Commission," said David Gabathuler, attorney at Allen &
Overy in Brussels. "Builders are not an obvious target for state
aid and it does not fit the normal state aid case where the
company is of strategic importance."
Poland's efforts to help Polimex highlighted an increasing
willingness to intervene in the economy by a government that
once prided itself with having a liberal, pro-business pedigree.
Local media have reported that the government even lobbied
banks to reach a deal over financial guarantees for Polimex to
secure a life-saving contract last week.
Poland, which has been unloading state assets to boost state
coffers while maintaining a grip on many firms it deems
strategic, has said it must help Polimex because of its expected
role in the modernisation of electricity providers.
It also fears job losses that another collapse in the
construction industry could bring just as the country is heading
for economic slowdown.
But, in the same breath, officials say Polimex's rescue made
business sense. "The increase of Polimex Mostostal capital by
ARP may be an investment that will allow for a significant
return," treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said last week.
No other investor had emerged ready to invest in Polimex,
which has lost $2 billion in market valuation in the past five
years and faced November deadline talks with creditors over its
2.5 billion zlotys debt.
ALREADY IN TROUBLE?
On Thursday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said he was looking into another ARP purchase - that of an
aircraft maintenance arm from loss-making airline LOT.
"We are verifying whether a private investor would have
accepted the same conditions as the state has accepted."
"Usually, the closer you are to bankruptcy, the bigger the
likelihood that it is really state aid," said Allen & Overy's
Gabathuler, who specialises in antitrust and state aid and has
worked on cases involving east European companies.
If the ARP deal goes through, Poland would become Polimex's
biggest shareholder of a company whose roots reach back to 1945
when its predecessor was established to help in post-war
reconstruction. Polimex was privatised in 1997.
The government said five years ago it would push through
ambitious privatisations, a programme which has become a key
funding source in recent years to help keep a lid on borrowing.
At the same time, it has become increasingly willing to play
an active role in the economy, building up state champions in
several industries and maintaining a grip on many companies
listed in Warsaw.
Most recently, in a bid to fend off a takeover bid by
Russian group Acron, Poland stitched together a merger
of chemical makers Azoty Tarnow and Pulawy to create
Europe's No. 2 fertiliser maker.