WARSAW Nov 13 Polish President Andrzej Duda will designate on Friday Law and Justice party (PiS) candidate Beata Szydlo as prime minister, media reported without identifying their sources.

In last month's election, the eurosceptic PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.

The first sitting of parliament was held on Thursday.

Private broadcaster TVN24 also said that the new government would be sworn in on Monday.

The president's office was not immediately available for comment. The PiS party spokeswoman said on public radio that the president may appoint Szydlo on Friday.

