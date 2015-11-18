* Polish PM pledges tax hikes for banks, supermarkets

By Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper

WARSAW, Nov 18 Poland's new government will present legislation within 100 days of taking office to fulfil election pledges that critics say are costly and will jeopardise public finances, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

In her first policy speech to parliament since her conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party won an October election outright, Szydlo outlined sweeping increases in state spending including higher family benefits and personal tax allowances.

She said new taxes on banks and supermarkets, to be introduced in early 2016, would help finance the changes but acknowledged they would marginally increase the fiscal deficit.

"We decisively reject a claim that has weighed on us for the last 25 years that nothing can be done to improve the well being of the society, especially the less well-off. It can be done," Szydlo said.

"We will treat funds spent on these aims not as spending but as an investment in the development of the country, in the development of the society, and families."

Poland embraced liberal market reforms after its transition from communism in 1989, becoming the European Union's fastest growing economy in the last decade as it benefited from an inflow of foreign investment and EU development funds.

But despite a combined 46 percent rise in gross domestic product since 2005, many Poles remain discontented with their economic situation as average wages are about a third of their German equivalents and pockets of poverty remain.

SPENDING

Among the policies Szydlo committed to present within 100 days was a reversal of a 2012 law to gradually raise the retirement age to 67 years. Szydlo said the retirement age will go back to 60 years for woman and 65 for men.

The personal tax allowance will be increased by 160 percent, to 8,000 zlotys, she said, while new programmes will pay families with two or more children 500 zlotys per month for each child and give people aged over 75 free medicines.

A minimum hourly wage of 12 zlotys ($3.01) will also be set, said Szydlo, whose Eurosceptic PiS holds overall majorities in both chambers of parliament and the presidency.

"In the campaign .. we have promised to implement a good change. The change will consist in allowing the highest possible number of Poles to benefit from economic development," she said.

The prime minister also said her government would cut the corporate income tax rate for small firms to 15 percent from 19 percent, but did not say when.

Szydlo did not explain how the new policies, which the central bank and former finance minister have roughly estimated could cost more than 35 billion zlotys ($8.77 billion) a year, will be financed.

PiS lawmakers have previously said the party expects to raise about 23 billion zlotys per year from improved tax collection, 5 billion zlotys from a tax on bank assets and 3.5 billion from the supermarket tax.

Many economists have criticised PiS's fiscal plans, saying the planned spending increases exceed potential new revenues.

"The implementation of these policies will be slowed down if it turns out that it is impossible to reach the planned increase in budget revenue," predicted Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Warsaw.

"UNREALISTIC"

Even more controversial is a PiS pledge to foster growth by injecting over 1 trillion zlotys ($250 billion) -- roughly half Poland's gross domestic product -- into the economy using EU funds, state and private sector resources and central bank cash.

"This is absolutely unrealistic," said Millennium economist Urszula Krynska.

But with parliament and President Andrzej Duda due to choose eight out of 10 central bank policymakers when their terms end early next year, the government could induce the central bank to launch a programme of cheap loans for commercial banks.

The programme, modelled on the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations, or LTROs, could be a way of priming the economy without breaching a constitutional limit on debt set at 60 percent of GDP or the EU's 3 percent of GDP deficit ceiling.

"We are talking about the LTRO programme, which is being used in Europe," Szydlo said during her policy speech. "We are talking about low-interest loans modelled on ECB solutions."

The ECB's LTROs were introduced after the financial crisis of 2008 to prevent bank lending from freezing up.

Szydlo did not repeat weekend comments by her interior minister that Poland was unwilling to accept migrants from the Middle East under European Union relocation quotas without strong security guarantees following the Friday's Paris attacks.

($1 = 3.9900 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Sobczak, writing by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans)