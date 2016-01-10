(Edits)
WARSAW Jan 10 Poland's justice minister
dismissed an EU commissioner's criticism of new media
regulations as "silly" in a confrontational letter that marked a
low in the new government's relations with the bloc and the
commissioner's home Germany.
Minister Zbigniew Ziobro questioned Berlin's own record on
media freedoms and alluded to Nazi Germany's occupation of
Poland during World War Two in the message to EU commissioner
Gunther Oettinger.
Relations between Poland and the European Union have
deteriorated since the Law and Justice party (PiS) won elections
in October on a Eurosceptic platform.
Oettinger, responsible for the bloc's policy on society,
said last week the EU's largest eastern member should be put
under supervision over its plans to put Polish public TV and
radio broadcasters under state control and to change the makeup
of the constitutional court.
"I am not in the habit of replying to silly comments on
Poland made by foreign politicians," Ziobro wrote to Oettinger
in a letter published by state news agency PAP on Saturday.
"Such words, said by a German politician, cause the worst of
connotations among Poles. Also in me. I'm a grandson of a Polish
officer, who during World War II fought in the underground
National Army with 'German supervision'," he said.
The National Army was the main Polish resistance movement
during World War Two, while "supervision" appeared to be a
reference to the Nazi occupation of Poland.
Ziobro, whose party advocates higher state spending and
conservative Catholic values, also accused German authorities of
trying to cover up news of attacks on women in Cologne on New
Year's Eve.
"I came to a sad conclusion that it is easier for you to
talk about fictitious threats to media freedom in other
countries than to condemn censorship in your homeland," Ziobro
wrote.
There was no immediate reaction from Brussels or Berlin to
the letter.
The EU executive has written to Poland asking how the new
media law, giving the treasury minister the right to appoint
heads of state-run broadcasters, tallies with EU rules on media
freedoms. Poland dismissed those concerns.
The government's law changes prompted protests, rattled
investors and drew accusations from rights activists that PiS is
undermining democratic checks and balances in a country long
seen as a bulwark of economic and political stability in Europe.
