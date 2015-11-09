WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki, the current chief executive at bank BZ WBK, will become the country's new minister responsible for economic policy, election winner Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Monday.

The party's candidate for prime minister, Beata Szydlo, told a news conference that Pawel Szalamacha will become the finance minister, Witold Waszczykowski will take over the foreign ministry and Antoni Macierewicz will serve as defence minister.

In last month's election, the eurosceptic PiS became the first party to win an outright majority in the Polish parliament since the fall of communism in 1989. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)