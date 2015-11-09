WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki, the
current chief executive at bank BZ WBK, will become the
country's new minister responsible for economic policy, election
winner Law and Justice (PiS) party said on Monday.
The party's candidate for prime minister, Beata Szydlo, told
a news conference that Pawel Szalamacha will become the finance
minister, Witold Waszczykowski will take over the foreign
ministry and Antoni Macierewicz will serve as defence minister.
In last month's election, the eurosceptic PiS became the
first party to win an outright majority in the Polish parliament
since the fall of communism in 1989.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig)