* Parliamentary speaker and three ministers quit
* PM says wants to restore voter trust in government
* Her party trailing opposition in opinion polls
* Parliamentary election due later this year
By Marcin Goettig and Christian Lowe
WARSAW, June 10 Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
purged three ministers from her government and the speaker of
parliament on Wednesday to try to reverse a slide in her party's
popularity before a parliamentary election in four months' time.
Kopacz said she needed to restore voter trust in her
centre-right Civic Platform, which has been in government since
2007 but now faces defeat in the parliamentary election at the
hands of a resurgent conservative opposition.
Public confidence has been dented by the leak of audiotapes
in which senior officials including ministers could be heard in
pricy Warsaw restaurants cracking off-colour jokes, ordering
expensive wine and making indiscreet comments about colleagues
and foreign leaders.
The secretly recorded tapes first emerged last year but the
issue resurfaced this week when confidential files compiled by
prosecutors investigating the bugging of the conversations were
leaked onto social media.
Kopacz said she wanted to repair the damage caused by the
affair and her government's handling of the aftermath. "Today,
on behalf of Civic Platform, I sincerely apologise," she said in
a televised address.
The purge was the first sign of a fightback by the prime
minister after the shock defeat of President Bronislaw
Komorowski, a party ally of Kopacz, in a presidential election
last month.
Since then, opinion polls have shown Civic Platform trailing
well behind Law and Justice, the conservative opposition.
"Kopacz is saving what she still can from the government,
and from Civic Platform as a party ahead of the elections," said
Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist at Warsaw University.
"Civic Platform at the moment is at a crossroads: either the
chaos will be contained, or, in a short while, politicians will
gradually begin to jump ship."
CASUALTIES
The most high-profile casualty on Wednesday was Radoslaw
Sikorski, the speaker of parliament and a former foreign
minister who last year was being tipped as a possible next head
of NATO or the European Union's chief diplomat.
Sikorski had been recorded in the tapes saying British Prime
Minister David Cameron was either incompetent or reckless, and
calling Poland's relationship with the United States worthless.
Capping a dramatic fall from grace, Sikorski, who is married
to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Anne Applebaum, said his focus
now would be to lead the election campaign in his home region of
Bydgoszcz, in northwest Poland.
Wlodzimierz Karpinski, the treasury minister in charge of
managing the state's holdings in public companies, Health
Minister Bartosz Arlukowicz and Sports Minister Andrzej Biernat
were also stepping down, Kopacz said.
Jacek Rostowski, a former finance minister who has been
serving as chief adviser to Kopacz and was heard in the audio
recordings, is quitting too, the premier said. She also said the
country needed a new prosecutor-general.
In the eight years since Civic Platform came to power,
Poland, the biggest economy in central Europe, has experienced
unprecedented period of prosperity and political stability,
helped by billions of euros in EU aid money.
But there are problems which go deeper than distaste over
politicians' behaviour in restaurants. Many voters say Poland's
vaunted "economic miracle" has delivered unequal benefits, with
a minority growing rich while ordinary people struggle to make
ends meet.
(Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Mark Heinrich)