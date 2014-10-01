WARSAW Oct 1 New Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday.

Kopacz and her government were backed by 259 votes in the lower house of parliament, with 183 against and 7 abstentions. The vote was the final stage of procedures set out under the constitution for installing a new prime minister.

A 57-year old former paediatrician who until last month was speaker of parliament, Kopacz took over the prime minister's job from her mentor Donald Tusk. He is heading to Brussels to become president of the European Council. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)