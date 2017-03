WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's Parliament Speaker Ewa Kopacz has full support of the board of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party to become new prime minister, but it is up to the president to decide whom to designate, PO board member Tomasz Lenz said on Wednesday.

"Ms Kopacz has full support of the board and all of its members," Lenz told reporters. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig, Editing by Angus MacSwan)