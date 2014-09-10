WARSAW, Sept 10 A rival of outgoing Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he will seek the leadership of Tusk's party, the first sign of cracks appearing in the ruling coalition now that Tusk is leaving for a senior job in Brussels.

Grzegorz Schetyna was sidelined by Tusk after making previous challenges for leadership of the Civic Platform party. He said with Tusk now leaving the scene it was time for him to try again to win election as party leader.

That could create problems for the person hand-picked by Tusk to take over as prime minister, parliamentary speaker Ewa Kopacz. The convention in Polish politics is that the prime minister is also leader of their party.

"A year ago I did not put my candidacy forward against Donald Tusk as that would have led to divisions within the Platform," Schetyna told the TVN24 broadcaster late on Tuesday. "Today, or tomorrow, or the next day, the situation will be different."

"When elections for party leader come up, I am ready to stand in those elections. This is not a crusade, or to break up the party, but simply a desire to present a certain vision."

UNCERTAINTY

Tusk is credited with overseeing unprecedented political stability in Poland, a factor that has reassured investors and helped the former Communist country become Europe's sixth biggest economy.

After seven years as prime minister, he has been appointed to take over from Herman Van Rompuy as President of the European Council. The job involves steering policy meetings of EU leaders and trying to forge consensus among the 28 member states.

Tusk's departure for Brussels marks the start of a period of uncertainty for Poland.

Some figures inside the ruling coalition have questioned if Kopacz, a paediatrician by training, can maintain party unity and lead the Civic Platform to victory in a parliamentary election scheduled for late 2015.

Tusk set the handover of power in motion on Tuesday when he handed in his resignation letter to President Bronislaw Komorowski. The president is expected to formally accept the resignation on Thursday and then invite Kopacz for talks on forming a new government.

She said on Wednesday that her new cabinet would be sworn in by the president next week. It will submit to a vote of confidence in parliament, where the ruling coalition has a majority, after Sept. 26, Kopacz said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra)