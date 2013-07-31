WARSAW, July 31 Warsaw stock exchange, the biggest bourse in the central and eastern Europe region, reported a 36 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, due to higher costs and lower sales, the company said on Wednesday. "The Group's net profit was PLN 17.0 million ($5.3 million) The reason for the decrease in the operating and net profits was a simultaneous decrease in revenue (especially on the commodity market) and increase in expenses", it in the statement. The bourse, which has become a regional trading hub with a combined market capitalisation of Polish listed companies reaching 515 billion zlotys ($161 billion), is in talks about strengthening cooperation with the CEE stock exchange group that includes the Vienna stock exchange. Shares in the Warsaw bourse lost as much as 4.9 percent in early trade on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)