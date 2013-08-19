Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WARSAW Aug 19 The Warsaw bourse operator GPW agreed to buy 30 percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) as part of its expansion plan, the company said on Monday.
Aquis, launched in October, awaits regulatory approval to operate a pan-European equities trading exchange.
Warsaw bourse, which is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, announced its plans to buy the stake in Aquis earlier this month. ($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.